July Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for selection stars!

The rankings have been decided via an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, interplay, and neighborhood consciousness indexes of 50 common entertainers, utilizing huge knowledge collected from June Three to July 3.

Yoo Jae Suk maintained his place on the high of the checklist this month with a model status index of 1,999,732 for July. Excessive-ranking phrases within the star’s key phrase evaluation included “Baeksang Arts Awards,” “Lee Kwang Soo,” and “How Do You Play?“, whereas his highest-ranking associated phrases included “congratulate,” “launch,” and “take part. Yoo Jae Suk’s positivity-negativity evaluation additionally revealed a rating of 82.65 % % optimistic reactions.

Lee Kwang Soo rose to second place within the rankings with a model status index of 1,764,732, marking a powerful 49.23 % enhance in his rating since final month.

Lastly, Park Na Rae got here in third place with a model status index of 1,572,172 for July.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month beneath!

Yoo Jae Suk Lee Kwang Soo Park Na Rae Jang Do Yeon Ahn Jung Hwan Jo Se Ho Paeng Hyun Sook Kim Gura Kang Ho Dong Kim Jong Kook Yang Se Hyung Track Ji Hyo Choi Yang Rak Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul Shin Dong Yup Lee Soo Geun Kim Joon Ho Cha Tae Hyun Track Hae Lee Kyung Kyu Kim Sook Ahn Younger Mi Lee Sang Min Kim Shin Younger Track Eun Yi Jun Hyun Moo Yoo Hee Yeol Park Myung Soo Kim Sung Joo Park Mi Solar

Watch Yoo Jae Suk on the most recent episode of “How Do You Play?” with English subtitles beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)

Prime Picture Credit score: Xportsnews