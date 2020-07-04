General News

July Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

July 4, 2020
The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for selection stars!

The rankings have been decided via an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, interplay, and neighborhood consciousness indexes of 50 common entertainers, utilizing huge knowledge collected from June Three to July 3.

Yoo Jae Suk maintained his place on the high of the checklist this month with a model status index of 1,999,732 for July. Excessive-ranking phrases within the star’s key phrase evaluation included “Baeksang Arts Awards,” “Lee Kwang Soo,” and “How Do You Play?“, whereas his highest-ranking associated phrases included “congratulate,” “launch,” and “take part. Yoo Jae Suk’s positivity-negativity evaluation additionally revealed a rating of 82.65 % % optimistic reactions.

Lee Kwang Soo rose to second place within the rankings with a model status index of 1,764,732, marking a powerful 49.23 % enhance in his rating since final month.

Lastly, Park Na Rae got here in third place with a model status index of 1,572,172 for July.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month beneath!

  1. Yoo Jae Suk
  2. Lee Kwang Soo
  3. Park Na Rae
  4. Jang Do Yeon
  5. Ahn Jung Hwan
  6. Jo Se Ho
  7. Paeng Hyun Sook
  8. Kim Gura
  9. Kang Ho Dong
  10. Kim Jong Kook
  11. Yang Se Hyung
  12. Track Ji Hyo
  13. Choi Yang Rak
  14. Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul
  15. Shin Dong Yup
  16. Lee Soo Geun
  17. Kim Joon Ho
  18. Cha Tae Hyun
  19. Track Hae
  20. Lee Kyung Kyu
  21. Kim Sook
  22. Ahn Younger Mi
  23. Lee Sang Min
  24. Kim Shin Younger
  25. Track Eun Yi
  26. Jun Hyun Moo
  27. Yoo Hee Yeol
  28. Park Myung Soo
  29. Kim Sung Joo
  30. Park Mi Solar

