July’s European top shows a sharp drop in sales, with F1 22 leading

48% fewer consoles have been sold in July 2022 when compared to data from last year.

After having passed the month of July, it is time to know how the industry has fared in commercial terms during this period. After having known the monthly sales of Spain and the corresponding data for the British market, we take a look at the figures corresponding to Europe as a whole.

Sales of games and consoles have fallenThe information collected by Games Industry shows one of the problems that we are suffering lately due to the lower number of important releases, among other factors: the drop in sales. And it is that 38% fewer games have been sold during July compared to the figures for the same month last year.

A total of 8.62 million physical and digital copies have been purchased during this period, and something similar happens in the case of hardware. 297,420 consoles have been sold during July, which means 48% fewer machines compared to last yearquite a steep decline.

Nintendo Switch is still the best-selling console

Although these figures do not usually include data from the United Kingdom or Germany, Nintendo Switch remains the best-selling option by a wide margin. The hybrid is once again ahead of next-gen consoles from Sony and Microsoft, with PS5 and Xbox Series X|S suffering more availability issues in stores.

F1 22 leads ahead of GTA V and FIFA 22The data leaves us again with the same protagonist of the rest of the lists in terms of software. It’s F1 22, the Codemasters title with the official license of Formula 1the game that occupies the first position in the ranking, as happened in July 2021 with the previous driving installment.

The game is ahead of other regular protagonists such as FIFA 22 or Grand Theft Auto V, although LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga reappears in the top positions despite having been with us for a few months now. As for the debut of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, it serves to be seventh selling 27% more than the Definitive Edition of 2020, although Nintendo does not share digital sales figures.

Best sellers in Europe in July

F1 22

Grand Theft Auto V

FIFA 22

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Red Dead Redemption 2

Nintendo Switch Sports

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

NBA 2K22

The Crew 2

Elden Ring

Minecraft (Switch)

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle

The Quarry

Far Cry 6

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Grand Touring 7

Kirby and the Forgotten Land



We recommend you take a look at our analysis of F1 22 to check how the new installment of the official Formula 1 video game has been doing, which at the end of August will implement crossplay between platforms (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S) with different trial periods during the month.

