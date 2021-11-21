Jump onto the playing field! FIFA 22 kicks off its tournaments on PlayStation with prizes in PSN balance and a PS5

Open tournaments will allow you to face the best and win juicy rewards even if you are not a professional.

FIFA 22 arrived last October and fans of the EA Sports soccer simulator already had the tournaments back to show how well you have started your career in this new installment. The FIFA 22’s PS4 UEFA Champions League Challenge has started and that means that you can measure yourself with other players to get great prizes in PS Store balance, a PS5 and many surprises that are waiting for you on the playing field.

You can all compete for the prizes and reach the topIf you are older than 16 years, you have a active PlayStation Plus account and you reside in one of the countries where the promotion is taking place, you can participate directly accessing the qualifier of the torneos UEFA Champions League Challenge Through this link, although if you have not arrived on time, do not worry, you will have other later rounds with which you will also be able to access the final rounds and opt for many other prizes.

How will the FIFA 22 UEFA Champions League Challenge tournaments work?

The UEFA Champions League Challenge tournaments are open to everyone And that means that you don’t need to be a professional to enter this competition in FIFA 22. Your skills and your mastery of the playing field will be the ones that take you to the final, being able to snatch the prize from the most veteran. If you do not want to miss the opportunity to prove that you are one of the best, you can now register and start competing for the prizes.

With how many games won will I access the prizes?

Although the competition is going to be tough, the prizes will be juicy for all those who, with skill and a good strategy on the field, reach the end in the open UEFA Champions League Challenge tournaments. Each day of the group stage in the competition will have a tournament in which players can choose a team, there will be 6 tournaments per group making a total of 48 tournaments. You do not know who you are going to face, some of the teams you compete against may be professionals, so show your worth and this could be the beginning of your eSports career.

What prizes can I get in the FIFA 22 UEFA Champions League Challenge?

The further you go in the competition, the juicier the rewards will become, although from the first rounds you can get exclusive themes and avatars, but the best of each tournament will win a place in the 48-player final, accompanied by 100 euros of credit for the PS Store and the second will get a prize of 50 euros for the PS Store.

The best prizes can be found in the group stage finals, the quarter-finals, the semi-finals and the finals of the UEFA Champions League Challenge tournaments. These prizes range from 50 euros of credit for the PS Store to a PS5 and 1000 euros of balance from the PS Store. Among the prizes is also an access to the Grand Final in May 2022, which will be broadcast on the YouTube and Twitch channels of PlayStation, where the 8 best players from the finals of the UCL tournament will fight for the prize of 1000 euros. credit from PS Store and for a PS5.

When can I join the FIFA 22 UEFA Champions League Challenge?

The UEFA Champions League Challenge has already started, sign up and start competing! But if you have missed their first meetings, don’t worry, you will have many more opportunities to win the prizes throughout the month. Prove that you have no rival on the field and reach the top in FIFA. What are you waiting for to become a FIFA professional? This may be the first step towards a future full of successes.

