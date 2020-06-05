Jun Hyosung On Girl Group Who Has Caught Her Eye, Why Kim Hee Ae Is Her Role Mannequin, Friendship With Secret Members, And More

Former Secret member Jun Hyosung just lately participated in a photograph shoot and interview with BNT Worldwide.

Following the conclusion of her drama “Memorist” on the finish of April, Jun Hyosung has been busy with selection and radio reveals. She spoke about her “Memorist” co-stars, sharing, “Lee Se Younger and Yoo Seung Ho have mixed expertise of over 40 years. Since they’re such veterans, I studied rather a lot simply by appearing beside them.”

She has additionally just lately turn into the first-ever feminine DJ of MBC’s “Dreaming Radio.” Jun Hyosung shared, “Because it’s a dwell broadcast the place you need to converse by your self and never make errors, you should be quick-witted. It’s nonetheless so arduous.” When requested if she felt pressured, she answered, “Since there have solely been male DJs till now, I believed rather a lot about how common listeners would react. I appeared up many broadcasts executed by completely different feminine DJs.”

On high of her position as radio DJ, Jun Hyosung just lately opened up her personal YouTube channel, titled “Bling Darling Jun Hyosung.” When requested how she got here to begin her personal channel, she responded, “Once I’m not selling, my followers can’t see how I’m for an extended time frame. I believed it will be good to indicate completely different sides of myself along with broadcasts whereas additionally interacting and speaking with followers.”

After debuting as a member of Secret in 2009, Jun Hyosung is now in her 12th yr of promotions. Concerning this achievement, she shared, “Since there are such a lot of senior celebrities now who promote for a very long time, I’m nonetheless a child as compared. I need to promote for an extended, very long time like them too.” In comparison with when she first debuted, she shared that she is now rather more carefree.

For the junior lady group who has most caught her eye, Jun Hyosung picked (G)I-DLE, who just lately gained much more consideration for his or her extravagant performances on Mnet’s “Queendom.”

When requested if she has plans to return as a singer, she replied, “It’s exhausting now to advertise with a plan. I’m at all times making music, however I don’t need to do it suddenly. I need to launch it when it feels proper.”

Jun Hyosung additionally mentioned her friendship together with her fellow Secret members, saying, “Since we spent the most effective and worst moments of our youth collectively, they’re like household but additionally like mates. There are sometimes instances after I inform issues to my members that I can’t even inform my household. They’re the one folks I can actually vent to.”

Lastly, Jun Hyosung picked actress Kim Hee Ae as her position mannequin. She defined, “Once I hear from individuals who have acted together with her, they are saying she is charismatic and stylish. Wouldn’t there be some hidden work behind these points? I want to comply with the instance of that.”

