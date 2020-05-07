Jun Hyosung To Become 1st Female DJ Of MBC’s “Dreaming Radio”

Jun Hyosung is subsequent as much as host “Dreaming Radio”!

The singer and actress would be the common MBC radio present’s tenth ever DJ and the primary lady to host the present. In its 12 years on air since 2008, the present has solely ever had male DJs. Jun Hyosung’s first episode will likely be on Could 11.

When Jun Hyosung just lately took the position of particular DJ for the present, she stated, “I’ve dreamt of being a radio DJ since I used to be younger” and added, “My coronary heart’s already racing with pleasure over the concept of assembly with listeners.”

Jun Hyosung debuted with the woman group Secret in 2009 and has been energetic in lots of fields since, together with appearing and selection.

Jun Hyosung’s “Dreaming Radio” will broadcast each day at eight p.m. KST on MBC FM4U.

Watch Jun Hyosung in her newest drama “Memorist” beneath!

