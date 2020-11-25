General News

Jun Hyun Moo And Women’ Generation’s Seohyun To Return As Hosts For The Fact Music Awards

November 25, 2020
1 Min Read

Jun Hyun Moo and Women’ Generation’s Seohyun are returning because the hosts of The Fact Music Awards (TMA)!

On November 25, the organizing committee confirmed that the 2 can be co-hosts for the occasion. Jun Hyun Moo and Seohyun hosted the very first The Fact Music Awards collectively in 2019. They have been introduced as hosts for the second 12 months of the ceremony as properly, which was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic (winners have been introduced later on-line).

The third annual The Fact Music Awards is scheduled to happen on December 12, sooner than earlier years. It should happen with out face-to-face contact and can air dwell in varied areas all over the world.

Try the artist lineup right here, right here, right here, right here, and right here!

Supply (1)

High Left Picture Credit score: Xportsnews

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.