Jun Hyun Moo And Women’ Generation’s Seohyun To Return As Hosts For The Fact Music Awards

Jun Hyun Moo and Women’ Generation’s Seohyun are returning because the hosts of The Fact Music Awards (TMA)!

On November 25, the organizing committee confirmed that the 2 can be co-hosts for the occasion. Jun Hyun Moo and Seohyun hosted the very first The Fact Music Awards collectively in 2019. They have been introduced as hosts for the second 12 months of the ceremony as properly, which was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic (winners have been introduced later on-line).

The third annual The Fact Music Awards is scheduled to happen on December 12, sooner than earlier years. It should happen with out face-to-face contact and can air dwell in varied areas all over the world.

Supply (1)

High Left Picture Credit score: Xportsnews