Jun Ji Hyun And Joo Ji Hoon Transform Into Hardworking Mountain Rangers In New Drama

tvN’s upcoming drama “Mount Jiri” (working title) has launched new stills of its lead actors!

“Mount Jiri” is a thriller drama about individuals who climb by way of the mysterious and unexplored areas of Mount Jiri, the biggest mountain on the South Korean mainland. Jun Ji Hyun stars as Website positioning Yi Kang, a high ranger at Mount Jiri Nationwide Park, and Joo Ji Hoon stars as her rookie accomplice Kang Hyun Jo. The drama is written by Kim Eun Hee, who wrote Netflix’s “Kingdom” collection, and Lee Eung Bok, who directed “Mr. Sunshine.”

In the brand new stills, Jun Ji Hyun and Joo Ji Hoon gear up in mountaineering garments, both dressed down in informal windbreakers and mountaineering footwear or in full ranger gear with backpacks, walkie-talkies, GPS gadgets, transportable lights, and strolling sticks.

“Mount Jiri” is scheduled to air someday in 2021.

