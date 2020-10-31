Jun Ji Hyun And Joo Ji Hoon’s New Drama By “Kingdom” Writer Unveils 1st Glimpse Of Its Leads

tvN’s upcoming drama “Mount Jiri” (working title) has revealed its first sneak peek of its stars Jun Ji Hyun and Joo Ji Hoon in character!

“Mount Jiri” is a thriller drama that can inform the story of people that climb by way of the mysterious and unexplored areas of Korea’s Mount Jiri. Jun Ji Hyun will star within the drama as Search engine optimization Yi Kang, a high ranger at Mount Jiri Nationwide Park, whereas Joo Ji Hoon will star as her rookie accomplice Kang Hyun Jo.

The drama shall be penned by Kim Eun Hee, the author of many well-known dramas together with “Sign,” “Ghost,” and “Kingdom”—during which each Joo Ji Hoon and Jun Ji Hyun appeared—and helmed by Lee Eung Bok, the director behind the hit dramas “Goblin,” “Descendants of the Solar,” “Mr. Sunshine,” and extra.

On October 29, “Mount Jiri” held its first day of outside filming. Earlier than the primary shoot, director Lee Eung Bok remarked, “I’m actually grateful to be working with such an incredible forged and crew. I’ll work even tougher and do my utmost to determine methods to make filming secure and extra enjoyable for everybody.”

The upcoming drama additionally launched its very first glimpse of its leads: new stills that seize Jun Ji Hyun and Joo Ji Hoon of their respective roles as daring park rangers Search engine optimization Yi Kang and Kang Hyun Jo. The blurriness of Jun Ji Hyun’s photograph hints on the action-packed nature of the drama, whereas the palpable rigidity in Joo Ji Hoon’s photograph ominously means that hazard could lie forward for the 2 companions.

“Mount Jiri” is presently scheduled to air someday in 2021.

Are you excited to see Jun Ji Hyun and Joo Ji Hoon on this new drama?

