Jun Ji Hyun Shares Her Experience Filming “Kingdom,” What Her Upcoming Drama Is About, And More

After making a shock look on the very finish of the “Kingdom” season two finale, Jun Ji Hyun excited many viewers by turning the sequence’ finish into the beginning of a brand new story. Though the “Kingdom” prequel that she would lead is but to be formally confirmed, the actress shared her expertise filming for her look on the season two finale.

The interviewer talked about that she solely seems for a pair seconds on the finish of season two and requested whether or not the filming interval was simply as quick. Jun Ji Hyun clarified, “No, it sort of took a very long time. Though it was my first filming of ‘Kingdom,’ I needed to sign the tip of that challenge in addition to the beginning of a brand new season whereas additionally giving a glimpse into my character, so it was very troublesome. I don’t know if that’s why, however the lengthy filming interval was useful.”

She continued, “I used to be additionally a fan of ‘Kingdom,’ and I just like the fashion of screenwriter Kim Eun Hee’s work. I consider it as an honor to have gotten to work with the unimaginable actors and producers who gave life to the attraction of ‘Kingdom.’”

Jun Ji Hyun can be working with Kim Eun Hee on her newest challenge “Mount Jiri” (working title), which she is starring in alongside Joo Ji Hoon. When requested what sort of drama “Mount Jiri” is, Jun Ji Hyun shared, “It tells the story of individuals who encounter life and loss of life on a mountain. The principle character should depart the mountain, however finds themselves in a scenario that forestalls them from doing so. These sorts of conditions unfold with ‘Mount Jiri’ because the setting. It is going to seize the religious and particular vitality that mountains give off, so I feel it would turn out to be a challenge with a refreshing really feel.”

The actress additionally expressed and defined her love for train, commenting with amusing, “Identical to how we discover it apparent that we breathe, exercising is on the extent as respiration for me.”

She continued, “To be trustworthy, as I spent extra break day, I started to get very scared that I wouldn’t be capable to return to my picture in the previous. With a view to alleviate that worry, I exercised to the purpose the place I believed, ‘Is it okay for me to be struggling this a lot?’ Each week, I do pilates 3 times in addition to aerobics one hour earlier than my courses. Even when I keep away from different appointments, I’ve at all times tried to work out and make private plans after I train. If I don’t do my best possible at every little thing and am not trustworthy with myself, I can not achieve good outcomes. Though I’m not good now, I do suppose I’ve turn out to be extra relaxed.”

The interviewer requested the actress what actions make her the happiest, to which she responded, “Nowadays, I discover happiness in keeping with the time of day. Within the morning, I’m blissful after I’m sweaty after a tough exercise, and I get blissful once more if I’m in a position to make it to lunchtime on an empty abdomen. Within the afternoon, I’m blissful after I decide up my children, play with them, give them a shower, and provides them a bit of sweet. At evening, earlier than I go to sleep, I really feel blissful as I feel, ‘I’m ending one other day effectively.’”

Jun Ji Hyun started her profession as a mannequin on the younger age of 16, showing in her first drama the 12 months after. When requested what she would inform her youthful self, Jun Ji Hyun replied, “I might wish to inform her, ‘Attempt every little thing.’”

Though she has clearly garnered tons of consideration for her beautiful bodily look all through her profession, Jun Ji Hyun was requested how she in flip maintains her internal magnificence and what she’s discovered from doing so.

She shared, “First off, you’re going to have to search out out who you might be. That’s how what you do and don’t get pleasure from doing. Additionally, I feel it’s important to make sure that to not waste your time behaving and assembly others with out function. Then your high quality of life will enhance and your self-identity will naturally turn out to be extra outlined.”

Jun Ji Hyun added, “When you aren’t losing your time, have found your truest self, and have begun to actually cherish your self, no matter you do will really feel real.”

Lastly, the interviewer requested, “Even for those who get older and your circumstances change, what emotion do you not wish to lose?” Jun Ji Hyun answered, “My want to dwell whereas accepting change. As you meet folks, there are some individuals who communicate like ‘You’re improper, and I’m proper.’ Slightly than that, I wish to turn out to be the attitude that listens and accepts extra.”

The actress continued, “Moreover, as my tasks improve with my age, I attempt to dwell whereas carrying the gratitude I’ve for every little thing in my coronary heart. I feel that’s the way you encounter higher and extra passable experiences. Fascinated by it, I’m additionally grateful for this second. This second the place I’ve turn out to be the ambassador of Alexander McQueen, shot a powerful picture shoot for the primary time in awhile, and am taking part in this interview.”

Jun Ji Hyun’s upcoming drama “Mount Jiri” is scheduled to premiere within the first half of 2021.

