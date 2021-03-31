Jun Jin Talks About Shinhwa’s Bond After Eric And Kim Dong Wan Resolved Their Argument

Shinhwa’s Jun Jin shared his tackle the current battle in his group involving Eric and Kim Dong Wan.

On an episode of “Identical Mattress, Totally different Desires 2: You Are My Future,” which aired March 29, Jun Jin and his spouse celebrated Child V.O.X’s Shim Eun Jin’s upcoming marriage together with Shinhwa’s Andy and Chakra’s Hwangbo.

The 4 of them reveled within the nineties vibes by dancing to a playlist together with Child V.O.X’s “Killer” and Chakra’s “Resentment.” They transitioned right into a dialogue the place Shim Eun Jin defined how she determined to marry actor Jeon Seung Bin after a month of courting him. She stated that she was the primary one to convey up the thought of getting married, asking, “Do you wish to dwell with me?”

Shim Eun Jin and Jun Jin have been shut pals for a very long time and each are identified to be good drinkers. When she heard that Jun Jin had converted to solely consuming beer, Shim Eun Jin couldn’t disguise her shock.

The 4 delved into extra private issues as Shim Eun Jin described Jun Jin as somebody that retains issues to himself. She defined that he didn’t inform her about his grandma even after their lengthy friendship.

To this, Jun Jin responded, “I feel most of my members are like that” and went on to speak in regards to the current battle inside his group. Andy added that irrespective of how shut the members are, they don’t share issues about their private lives with one another. He stated, “As issues stacked up, we misplaced the timing to speak.” Jun Jin agreed with him saying, “As we bought older and and extra mature, we began speaking much less.”

Again within the studio throughout commentary, Jun Jin once more touched upon the difficulty by saying that a very long time of internalizing issues led to the break. He affirmed that every part was resolved and the members are nearer than ever. He said, “It seems like we’ve gone again to our season of being newlyweds. I used to be reminded of how particular the members are.”

