JUN Reopening News: JNU will open from this date, but only these students will get entry

JUN Reopening News: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the country's most prestigious university, will now open. : The most prestigious university of the country, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will now open. It will be reopened in a phased manner from November 2. According to an official statement, in the first phase, the researchers and PhD final year students will be allowed to come to the university who need access to labs and submit their theses.

JNU has been closed since last March due to Corona virus epidemic. The JNU Students' Union is demanding that researchers be allowed to return to the campus in a phased manner. The students union members have been sitting on an indefinite dharna at the entrance of the university since last Saturday. In a statement issued by the JNU administration, it has been said that the second phase will start from 16 November. In this, final year PhD students living in hostels will be allowed to come.

The statement said that the central library and canteen and dhabas will remain closed in both the phases. In such a situation, students will have to make arrangements for food and drink themselves.

