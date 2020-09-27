Jun So Min And Jessi Show Off Their Adorable New Friendship

Jun So Min and Jessi are warming followers’ hearts with their super-cute friendship!

On September 26, Jun So Min took to Instagram to share some lovable images that she had taken the day earlier than with Jessi. The images present the 2 stars holding arms and hugging as they giddily pose for the digicam, and Jun So Min added within the caption, “Laughing.”

Instantly afterwards, Jessi responded to the publish by affectionately commenting, “My love.”

Jun So Min and Jessi are at present starring collectively in tvN’s new selection present “The Sixth Sense” alongside fellow forged members Yoo Jae Suk, Lovelyz’s Mijoo, and Oh Na Ra.

