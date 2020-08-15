Jun So Min Celebrates 16th Debut Anniversary And Expresses Gratitude For Support She Receives

Jun So Min is celebrating her 16th debut anniversary!

On August 15, Jun So Min took to her private Instagram account to have fun the event and specific gratitude to everybody who has and continues to assist her.

She shared pictures of herself holding a large flower bouquet as she wrote, “With a grateful coronary heart, I’ve obtained every current that was despatched to me. So many individuals congratulated me on my 16th debut anniversary that I really feel somewhat shy and embarrassed, however I’m additionally grateful for all the things I’m able to do and really feel a variety of duty.”

She went on to say, “I’ll at all times reside each day to the fullest and have ardour as I dream of the long run, though I’m missing. Please proceed to share the various transferring and completely happy moments in life with me. I’ll at all times work arduous to share that from the place I’m standing. Let’s all be completely happy.”

Jun So Min first made her appearing debut within the MBC sitcom “Miracle,” which premiered on August 15, 2004.

Congratulations to Jun So Min on reaching her 16th debut anniversary!

