Jun So Min Opens Up About Searching For True Happiness

On the August 19 episode of KBS Pleasure’s “Ask Something,” Jun So Min appeared as a visitor alongside Choi Jung Received.

Within the present, hosts Lee Soo Geun and Search engine optimization Jang Hoon gown up as fortune tellers and provides recommendation to their celeb friends.

When requested what she’s involved about as of late, Jun So Min defined, “Nowadays, I feel loads about happiness. Early this 12 months, my well being was very poor. After recovering, I started to suppose that I wanted to rethink what precisely it means to dwell a cheerful life.”

She continued, “It’s good to work busily, however as a result of time flies by so chaotically, I’m not capable of really feel any private feelings. On the identical time, residing in a relaxed means produces no outcomes. Sustaining this stability is troublesome and I ponder which facet I would like to put extra give attention to to be completely happy.”

Choi Jung Received chimed in to say, “What surprises me about So Min having these issues is that she’s all the time so vivid and is all the time speaking about excellent news. She’s additionally somebody who’s all the time with alcohol.” Jun So Min instantly exclaimed with amusing, “I drink as a result of it’s laborious!”

She added, “Alcohol is like an anesthetic. In that second, I’m really so completely happy. I find yourself ingesting actually because it makes time go by so rapidly.”

In response, Search engine optimization Jang Hoon shared, “What issues is the way you spend that completely happy second. You possibly can really feel completely happy in that second, relieving stress and chatting with others, after which work laborious the following day. What I’m saying is to completely get pleasure from your self in moments that make you content.”

