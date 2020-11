Jun So Min has shared a childhood picture that proves she’s all the time been a cutie!

On November 21, Jun So Min took to Instagram to put up an lovely picture of herself and her youthful brother from after they have been little children.

The actress wrote within the caption, “So cute! What was I consuming, I’m wondering? Hehehe.”

