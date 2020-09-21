Jun So Min Ranks Male Cast Members + Yang Se Chan Chooses Between Jun So Min And Song Ji Hyo On “Working Man”

On the September 20 episode of SBS’s “Working Man,” the members participated in a “mo or go” race. “Mo or go” is predicated on the widespread Korean phrase “mo or do,” which refers to doable outcomes within the conventional sport of yut-nori. One final result is the very best final result, whereas the opposite is the worst.

Earlier than the episode started, Jun So Min ranked the male solid members so as of greatest look. This was due to HaHa establishing a “HaHa vs. Lee Kwang Soo look battle” on social media. Yoo Jae Suk commented, “I don’t assume being ranked by Jun So Min or Song Ji Hyo is significant in any respect,” and Lee Kwang Soo agreed.

Jun So Min then seemed straight at Ji Suk Jin and stated, “I can determine final place for positive.” Ji Suk Jin fired again, “This isn’t goal.” Ultimately, she ranked them as HaHa (No. 1), Kim Jong Kook (No. 2), Yang Se Chan (No. 3), Lee Kwang Soo (No. 4), Yoo Jae Suk (No. 5), and Ji Suk Jin (No. 6).

Yoo Jae Suk quipped, “We will additionally rank the feminine members. First place is Song Ji Hyo and final place is Jun So Min.”

Later within the episode, the solid performed a “steadiness” sport, which was much like the sport “Would You Fairly?” Yang Se Chan was requested to decide on between Song Ji Hyo and Jun So Min if he needed to date certainly one of them. Yang Se Chan picked Jun So Min (with whom he has a “love line” on the present) and stated, “I believe courting her could be extra enjoyable. If I dated Song Ji Hyo, I don’t assume she would have any curiosity in me in any way.”

Requested how she usually broke up along with her boyfriends, Song Ji Hyo stated, “I often simply recommend we break up. I give them one likelihood.”

In response to the identical query, Jun So Min stated, “I give them infinite probabilities. I’ve to get bored with them first. I’m the kind to need revenge, so I am going till the very finish.”

Jun So Min was then requested to decide on between courting a Yang Se Chan who would solely have eyes for her or courting Kim Dong Jun whom she would solely have eyes for. She picked Yang Se Chan and stated, “I like a man who likes me relatively than somebody whom I like.”

