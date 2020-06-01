Jun So Min Shares Her Thoughts On Returning To “Operating Man” After Hiatus

Jun So Min has made her return to SBS’s “Operating Man!”

On Could 31, Jun So Min made her first official look on “Operating Man” since she took a brief break from all actions resulting from well being considerations. She made an unofficial look on the present final week when Lee Kwang Soo and Yang Se Chan visited her at her residence.

Through the Could 31 episode, the solid entered a room the place Jun So Min was ready for them. As they got here in, she circled and flashed a coy smile, solely to interrupt out in embarrassed laughter after Yoo Jae Suk requested, “What are you doing?”

The solid applauded and cheered for her return, with a number of members declaring her more healthy look. After Jun So Min greeted everybody, she put her fingers collectively and exclaimed, “It’s like I’m seeing celebrities once more!” She was then requested to deal with the viewers, however hesitated resulting from her excessive awkwardness. “It’s unusual having so many cameras pointed at me after so lengthy,” she mentioned. Nevertheless, she gave an enthusiastic greeting in the long run.

Jun So Min additionally shared that she had mirrored so much throughout her break. “I’ve realized the significance of the folks round me,” she mentioned. “I’ve realized who’s a real supporter of me and who isn’t.” HaHa joked, “You’ve gotten even scarier than earlier than.”

Jun So Min quipped again, “I’ve realized that distinction right here among the many folks on this room. I keep in mind who despatched me probably the most texts and referred to as me probably the most typically.” Though this began off the complete “Operating Man” solid making excuses, Jun So Min was significantly targeted on Yang Se Chan and mentioned, “There have been individuals who contacted me typically at first however slacked off in a while.”

Ultimately, Jun So Min revealed that Track Ji Hyo had contacted her probably the most typically. “There have been numerous articles about me returning to the present,” she mentioned, “however Ji Hyo unni referred to as me and requested me after I was coming again. She actually doesn’t test the Web typically.”

