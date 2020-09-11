Jun So Min Surprises Kwanghee With Their Unexpected Connection On “The Sixth Sense”

Jun So Min took viewers unexpectedly on the newest episode of “The Sixth Sense”!

Throughout the September 10 broadcast of tvN’s “The Sixth Sense,” Kwanghee appeared as a visitor, becoming a member of forged members Yoo Jae Suk, Jun So Min, Jessi, Oh Na Ra, and Lovelyz‘s Mijoo.

Whereas within the automobile, Yoo Jae Suk requested everybody what number of siblings they’d. Jun So Min surprisingly talked about Kwanghee’s youthful sister, sharing, “I heard about Kwanghee’s youthful sister. My pal’s youthful brother is courting Kwanghee’s youthful sister.”

Kwanghee couldn’t include his shock on the sudden information and Jun So Min added, “They are saying Kwanghee is an excessive ‘helicopter guardian’ to his sister,” implying his overprotective tendencies as an older brother.

On the opposite hand, Yoo Jae Suk hilariously shared, “I don’t trouble with my youthful siblings. We simply stay our personal lives. My siblings teamed up and made me an outcast.”

