Jun So Min Talks About Ideal Types With TWICE’s Nayeon And Jungyeon On “Operating Man”

On the June 7 episode of SBS’s “Operating Man,” TWICE appeared as visitors.

After their arrival on set, the TWICE members shared what they’d been as much as since their final look on the present. Chaeyoung additionally confirmed her impressions of Lim Kim and Han So Hee from “The World of the Married.”

Within the Spherical 1 mission, which was the nametag ripping recreation, Jun So Min and TWICE’s Nayeon, Jungyeon, and Dahyun had been eradicated early. As members of the identical crew, Jun So Min, Nayeon, and Jungyeon started speaking collectively after Jun So Min commented, “Nobody even texts me.”

Nayeon and Jungyeon requested her for her cellphone quantity in order that they may textual content her, and Jun So Min joked, “If it was a male visitor, I’d take my cellphone out straight away.” She added, “For 3 years, I’ve by no means had a male visitor ask me for my cellphone quantity. Does this make sense?”

Nayeon requested, “Have you ever ever had a male visitor that you just had been actually serious about?” When Jun So Min didn’t reply out of embarrassment, the TWICE members referenced their JYP labelmate, GOT7’s Jinyoung, and mentioned, “On TV, it regarded such as you actually preferred Jinyoung.”

Jun So Min mentioned, “He’s so handsome, isn’t he? It was the primary time I felt my coronary heart collapse due to how handsome somebody is.” Nayeon mentioned, “You must’ve approached him,” however HaHa, who was listening in on the dialog, joked, “She bought rejected.”

Jun So Min requested the TWICE members about their best sorts and Jungyeon mentioned, “I like Yang Se Hyung. I like Yang Se Chan too, however after I noticed him as we speak, he’s not very handsome.”

