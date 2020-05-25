Jun So Min Warns Against Impostor Impersonating Her In “Working Man” Chatroom

Jun So Min has warned followers about an impostor who has been impersonating her on-line.

On Might 24, not lengthy after the most recent episode of “Working Man” aired, the actress took to Instagram to alert her followers to the existence of an impostor utilizing her title within the SBS selection present’s chatroom.

Jun So Min wrote, “[The person] leaving feedback within the ‘Working Man’ chatroom just isn’t me, so I hope there shall be no misunderstandings.”

She went on to handle the impostor immediately, writing, “I’d recognize it for those who would cease impersonating me.”

After taking a brief hiatus from all actions on account of well being considerations, Jun So Min not too long ago resumed filming for “Working Man” and can seem in subsequent week’s episode of the present. She additionally made a quick look within the newest episode when Lee Kwang Soo and Yang Se Chan paid a go to to her house.

Watch Jun So Min within the newest episode of “Working Man” with English subtitles under!

High Picture Credit score: Xportsnews