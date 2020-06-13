June Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model repute rankings for male idol teams!

The rankings have been decided by an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, interplay, and group indexes of assorted boy teams, utilizing massive information collected from Could 12 to June 12.

BTS topped the listing for the 25th consecutive month with a model repute index of 8,562,921 for June. Excessive-ranking phrases within the group’s key phrase evaluation included “Billboard,” “YouTube,” and “seventh anniversary,” whereas their highest-ranking associated phrases included “congratulate,” “apologize,” and “donate.” BTS’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 69.05 p.c constructive reactions.

NCT rose to second place on this month’s rankings with a model repute index of two,674,099, marking a 17.38 p.c enhance of their rating since Could.

Lastly, EXO held onto their spot at an in depth third with a model repute index of two,611,909 for June.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month beneath!

BTS NCT EXO ONF SEVENTEEN TXT BTOB WINNER MONSTA X NU’EST Tremendous Junior ASTRO The Boyz VIXX SHINee BIGBANG AB6IX INFINITE PENTAGON VERIVERY 2PM VICTON TVXQ Golden Little one SF9 GOT7 ONEUS HOTSHOT Block B Stray Youngsters

