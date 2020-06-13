General News

June Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

June 13, 2020
The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model repute rankings for male idol teams!

The rankings have been decided by an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, interplay, and group indexes of assorted boy teams, utilizing massive information collected from Could 12 to June 12.

BTS topped the listing for the 25th consecutive month with a model repute index of 8,562,921 for June. Excessive-ranking phrases within the group’s key phrase evaluation included “Billboard,” “YouTube,” and “seventh anniversary,” whereas their highest-ranking associated phrases included “congratulate,” “apologize,” and “donate.” BTS’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 69.05 p.c constructive reactions.

NCT rose to second place on this month’s rankings with a model repute index of two,674,099, marking a 17.38 p.c enhance of their rating since Could.

Lastly, EXO held onto their spot at an in depth third with a model repute index of two,611,909 for June.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month beneath!

  1. BTS
  2. NCT
  3. EXO
  4. ONF
  5. SEVENTEEN
  6. TXT
  7. BTOB
  8. WINNER
  9. MONSTA X
  10. NU’EST
  11. Tremendous Junior
  12. ASTRO
  13. The Boyz
  14. VIXX
  15. SHINee
  16. BIGBANG
  17. AB6IX
  18. INFINITE
  19. PENTAGON
  20. VERIVERY
  21. 2PM
  22. VICTON
  23. TVXQ
  24. Golden Little one
  25. SF9
  26. GOT7
  27. ONEUS
  28. HOTSHOT
  29. Block B
  30. Stray Youngsters

Supply (1)

