June Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

June 21, 2020
The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for particular person lady group members!

The rankings had been decided by means of an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, communication, and group consciousness indexes of 510 lady group members, utilizing massive information collected from Could 19 to June 20.

Oh My Girl’s Arin topped the checklist for the second consecutive month with a model status index of two,403,090 for June. Excessive-ranking phrases in her key phrase evaluation included “Nonstop,” “birthday,” and “The World of My 17,” whereas her highest-ranking associated phrases included “reveal,” “fairly,” and “cute.” Arin’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 78.95 % constructive reactions.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie rose to second place within the rankings with a model status index of two,315,622, whereas Crimson Velvet’s Irene got here in at an in depth third with a complete index of two,183,943 for June.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month beneath!

  1. Oh My Girl’s Arin
  2. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  3. Crimson Velvet’s Irene
  4. IZ*ONE’s Jang Received Younger
  5. Crimson Velvet’s Pleasure
  6. TWICE’s Mina
  7. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  8. Oh My Girl’s Hyojung
  9. Oh My Girl’s YooA
  10. TWICE’s Momo
  11. Ladies’ Technology’s Taeyeon
  12. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
  13. Crimson Velvet’s Seulgi
  14. TWICE’s Nayeon
  15. TWICE’s Dahyun
  16. IZ*ONE’s Kim Min Ju
  17. TWICE’s Sana
  18. Ladies’ Technology’s YoonA
  19. TWICE’s Jihyo
  20. Oh My Girl’s Jiho
  21. TWICE’s Jeongyeon
  22. Oh My Girl’s Seunghee
  23. Apink’s Son Naeun
  24. Oh My Girl’s Binnie
  25. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
  26. IZ*ONE’s Jo Yu Ri
  27. GFRIEND’s SinB
  28. Oh My Girl’s Mimi
  29. GFRIEND’s Sowon
  30. TWICE’s Chaeyoung

