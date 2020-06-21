June Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for particular person lady group members!
The rankings had been decided by means of an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, communication, and group consciousness indexes of 510 lady group members, utilizing massive information collected from Could 19 to June 20.
Oh My Girl’s Arin topped the checklist for the second consecutive month with a model status index of two,403,090 for June. Excessive-ranking phrases in her key phrase evaluation included “Nonstop,” “birthday,” and “The World of My 17,” whereas her highest-ranking associated phrases included “reveal,” “fairly,” and “cute.” Arin’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 78.95 % constructive reactions.
BLACKPINK’s Jennie rose to second place within the rankings with a model status index of two,315,622, whereas Crimson Velvet’s Irene got here in at an in depth third with a complete index of two,183,943 for June.
Take a look at the highest 30 for this month beneath!
- Oh My Girl’s Arin
- BLACKPINK’s Jennie
- Crimson Velvet’s Irene
- IZ*ONE’s Jang Received Younger
- Crimson Velvet’s Pleasure
- TWICE’s Mina
- BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
- Oh My Girl’s Hyojung
- Oh My Girl’s YooA
- TWICE’s Momo
- Ladies’ Technology’s Taeyeon
- BLACKPINK’s Lisa
- Crimson Velvet’s Seulgi
- TWICE’s Nayeon
- TWICE’s Dahyun
- IZ*ONE’s Kim Min Ju
- TWICE’s Sana
- Ladies’ Technology’s YoonA
- TWICE’s Jihyo
- Oh My Girl’s Jiho
- TWICE’s Jeongyeon
- Oh My Girl’s Seunghee
- Apink’s Son Naeun
- Oh My Girl’s Binnie
- MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
- IZ*ONE’s Jo Yu Ri
- GFRIEND’s SinB
- Oh My Girl’s Mimi
- GFRIEND’s Sowon
- TWICE’s Chaeyoung
