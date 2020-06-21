June Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for particular person lady group members!

The rankings had been decided by means of an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, communication, and group consciousness indexes of 510 lady group members, utilizing massive information collected from Could 19 to June 20.

Oh My Girl’s Arin topped the checklist for the second consecutive month with a model status index of two,403,090 for June. Excessive-ranking phrases in her key phrase evaluation included “Nonstop,” “birthday,” and “The World of My 17,” whereas her highest-ranking associated phrases included “reveal,” “fairly,” and “cute.” Arin’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 78.95 % constructive reactions.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie rose to second place within the rankings with a model status index of two,315,622, whereas Crimson Velvet’s Irene got here in at an in depth third with a complete index of two,183,943 for June.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month beneath!

Oh My Girl’s Arin BLACKPINK’s Jennie Crimson Velvet’s Irene IZ*ONE’s Jang Received Younger Crimson Velvet’s Pleasure TWICE’s Mina BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Oh My Girl’s Hyojung Oh My Girl’s YooA TWICE’s Momo Ladies’ Technology’s Taeyeon BLACKPINK’s Lisa Crimson Velvet’s Seulgi TWICE’s Nayeon TWICE’s Dahyun IZ*ONE’s Kim Min Ju TWICE’s Sana Ladies’ Technology’s YoonA TWICE’s Jihyo Oh My Girl’s Jiho TWICE’s Jeongyeon Oh My Girl’s Seunghee Apink’s Son Naeun Oh My Girl’s Binnie MAMAMOO’s Hwasa IZ*ONE’s Jo Yu Ri GFRIEND’s SinB Oh My Girl’s Mimi GFRIEND’s Sowon TWICE’s Chaeyoung

Supply (1)