June Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for idol teams!

The rankings have been decided by an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, interplay, and neighborhood consciousness indexes of 100 idol teams, utilizing huge knowledge collected from Might 25 to June 26.

BTS efficiently defended their place on the high of the record this month. The group scored a complete model status index of 12,612,921 for June, marking a 59.28 % enhance of their rating since final month.

Excessive-ranking phrases in BTS’s key phrase evaluation included “Jimin,” “YouTube,” and “climb again up the charts,” whereas their highest-ranking associated phrases included “launch,” “document,” and “donate.” The group’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 76.02 % optimistic reactions.

BLACKPINK rose to second place within the rankings with a model status index of seven,789,125, marking a 76.23 % rise of their rating since Might.

TWICE additionally noticed a 45.53 % enhance of their model status index this month, scoring a complete of 5,954,175 for June.

Try this month’s high 30 under!

BTS BLACKPINK TWICE IZ*ONE SEVENTEEN Purple Velvet Oh My Lady GFRIEND Women’ Era NCT WJSN EXO AB6IX (G)I-DLE ONF MAMAMOO WINNER ASTRO Tremendous Junior Apink MONSTA X The Boyz Stray Youngsters TXT Lovelyz APRIL ITZY Weki Meki BTOB NU’EST

