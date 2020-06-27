General News

June Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

June 27, 2020
The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for idol teams!

The rankings have been decided by an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, interplay, and neighborhood consciousness indexes of 100 idol teams, utilizing huge knowledge collected from Might 25 to June 26.

BTS efficiently defended their place on the high of the record this month. The group scored a complete model status index of 12,612,921 for June, marking a 59.28 % enhance of their rating since final month.

Excessive-ranking phrases in BTS’s key phrase evaluation included “Jimin,” “YouTube,” and “climb again up the charts,” whereas their highest-ranking associated phrases included “launch,” “document,” and “donate.” The group’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 76.02 % optimistic reactions.

BLACKPINK rose to second place within the rankings with a model status index of seven,789,125, marking a 76.23 % rise of their rating since Might.

TWICE additionally noticed a 45.53 % enhance of their model status index this month, scoring a complete of 5,954,175 for June.

Try this month’s high 30 under!

  1. BTS
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. TWICE
  4. IZ*ONE
  5. SEVENTEEN
  6. Purple Velvet
  7. Oh My Lady
  8. GFRIEND
  9. Women’ Era
  10. NCT
  11. WJSN
  12. EXO
  13. AB6IX
  14. (G)I-DLE
  15. ONF
  16. MAMAMOO
  17. WINNER
  18. ASTRO
  19. Tremendous Junior
  20. Apink
  21. MONSTA X
  22. The Boyz
  23. Stray Youngsters
  24. TXT
  25. Lovelyz
  26. APRIL
  27. ITZY
  28. Weki Meki
  29. BTOB
  30. NU’EST

