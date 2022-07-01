June news and release highlights

We say goodbye to a June where, without E3 to celebrate, there was no shortage of trailers and announcements from large and small companies, with titles such as Starfield, Forza Motorsport, The Last of Us: Part 1, Final Fantasy or Resident Evil 4: Remake among others. being protagonists. We also had a healthy dose of releases that we review in a new Best of the Month.

We have not had E3, but that does not mean that June has been another month for the video game industry. Without the great fair par excellence of the sector, other events have wanted to take the witness with massive broadcasts that, with more or less surprises, have given us a good assortment of announcements and trailers of future releases called to entertain us for months. In fact, the month started strong with Confirmation of Resident Evil 4: Remakeand closed with a new Nintendo Direct mini in the absence of other surprises, such as the absence of news about God of War: Ragnarok to put an end to doubts about its release date.

In between we have lots of announcements and glimpses of big game titles. For example, and after learning of its existence months ago, a date was set for the release of The Last of Us: Part 1, a remake of Naughty Dog’s acclaimed action-adventure title, and the second part of Final was even named. Fantasy VII: Remake. From the Microsoft side we had 95 minutes of news, crowned with a long Starfield gameplay that already allows players to get an idea about one of the most anticipated video games, after its delay, of 2023. But there has been much more, and as always in 3DJuegos we want to summarize the highlights that he has left us these weeks.

We do not forget the launches. Summer is not the time for big productions, but we cannot say that we have been bored in May on our PCs, consoles and mobiles, with the landing of a controversial Immortal Devil, the return of Mario Strikers, a beat’em up the Turtles Superb Ninja, etc.

Plataformas: PC, PS4, XOne, Switch | Por: Capcom

Capcom presents us with a sensational collection of fighting arcades, a compilation that, in addition to giving us the occasional surprise (such as Pocket Fighter or Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo), is a tribute to one of its most beloved series: Darkstalkers. Half of the titles included in this collection feature Morrigan, Donovan and company, although it is also seasoned with other outstanding works such as Hyper Street Fighter II. In addition, it is not a romset without any soul, since it integrates numerous configuration options, challenges and extras of all kinds. A more than recommendable title if you are interested in the 2D fighting genre. -RECOMMENDED-

Platforms: PC, Switch | By: Neri

Card Shark is a unique and surprising video game, but not everyone will like it, due to its playable proposal focused on the player’s skill. It requires enormous attention and precision to be able to emerge victorious from the different games in which we help cheat. It must be made clear that it is not a card game, but it is one of those innovative games that reconcile you with the industry. -RECOMMENDED-

Plataformas: PC, PS4, XOne, Switch | Por: Studio MDHR

What can I say about Cuphead. I love its aesthetics, the music, its fast-paced action and how addictive it is despite its devilish difficulty. And this DLC offers exactly that. More memorable fights against six bosses that surprise with their design and incredible staging. It’s hard not to be impressed with the crazy action of this game, which also includes a series of extra challenges that make you feel great. -RECOMMENDED-

Platforms: PC, iOS, Android | By: Blizzard

Diablo Immortal’s story and action meet what you’d expect from a game in this veteran action-RPG saga, all well-adapted to mobile and touchscreen play. This makes it a good appetizer while we wait for the arrival of Diablo IV, but if you try to go further and seek the maximum level in your team, the new Blizzard puts you in front of the barrier of micropayments, and not in a way especially elegant. Although it is allowed to enjoy without having to pay, here they have lost the opportunity to create a free to play away from loot boxes and purchases that affect -yes- the gaming experience itself. And it’s a shame.

Plataformas: PC, PlayStation | Por: Bitmap Bureau

Final Vendetta is traditional to the point of being self-defeating. It poses a brilliant challenge in which there are no sequels with very interesting gameplay that helps make it a very enjoyable experience if you enjoy the genre. Unfortunately, everything interesting that it raises in the playable is not raised in the visual, in the sound and its poor staging, totally lacking in charisma and without great elements to highlight among the protagonists, final bosses, enemies or scenarios. Coffee for very coffee lovers, but it is not bad coffee.

Platforms: Switch | By: OmegaForce

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes has a lot of work behind it, which is why it contains so many hours of gameplay, possibilities, and progression options. In addition, it represents a very powerful combination between the hack ‘n slash action typical of a musou and the tactical-strategic characteristics of the Fire Emblem saga. A perfect fusion that results in a highly recommended video game, whether or not you are a regular in this particular genre. -RECOMMENDED-

Plataformas: Switch | Por: Next Level Games

Perhaps the most representative conclusion is that Mario Strikers: Battle League Football makes a good shot, but to the post. The Next Level Games game stands out for its solid gameplay, with a lot of possibilities that deepen the feeling of the game in each match, especially the spectacular hyper-thrusts. However, the contents are insufficient, in particular if you are a solo player. Game modes are missing and I could only suggest that you try it if you are convinced that you are going to give it many hours playing locally or online, which is what more hours of play can provide. With updates it could improve, although they would have to be powerful and frequent.

Plataformas: PC, PlayStation, Xbox | Por: Rainbow Studios

Very entertaining and frenetic races on motorcycles, ATVs and UTVs is what this new edition of the THQ Nordic speed series offers us. A delivery that is quite continuous but that also offers us the odd innovation, from new game modes (as well as a renewed Career mode) to more realistic graphics, better physics for vehicles and larger sets. It is not the most striking or impressive speed game in the world, nor is it the most polished, with some small errors and bugs that disfigure the whole without being dramatic in any way. But despite that, it is an interesting proposal for those looking for something different in this crowded genre.

Plataformas: PC, PlayStation, Xbox | Por: People Can Fly

Do I recommend Outriders: Worldslayer? Yes, but only to a very specific audience, and that is the one that enjoys getting the most out of the power fantasy of the original with super interesting new skill trees plus an absurd amount of new equipment, and has a group of friends or is part of a dedicated community to play. The new campaign is fine, smarter and better designed than the original; but I don’t see at all that the volume of content is worth the price of the expansion for those who are looking for a “light” experience set in this world. A solid game overall, but very niche. If you’re in that world, then you should only be a little worried about the lure of the endgame job, Tarya Gratar.

Plataformas: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch| Por: 34BigThings srl

Redout 2 fulfills its objective of being an outstanding delivery with respect to its predecessor, with more polished control and “more and better” both in circuit design and in gameplay possibilities. There are many tests and a number of unlockable items, with a fairly powerful sense of progression. It’s also quite a challenging game, aimed at a very specific type of player, and more particularly the one who enjoyed in the past with titles from the F-Zero sagas and especially Wipeout. -RECOMMENDED-

Plataformas: PC, PlayStation, Switch| Por: Spiral Circus

SILT is an interesting alternative to games like Limbo or Inside that also has its own identity, by proposing a most intriguing and artistic underwater journey. It contains a good variety of puzzles or puzzles to solve, with increasing difficulty, although a very short duration. Despite this, and due to the good values ​​of this indie production, it is a highly recommended release, especially if you connect with the originality and courage of this type of proposal. -RECOMMENDED-

Platforms: PC | By: The Artistocrats

Starship Troopers: Terran Commands is one of those titles that has great inspirations but falls by the wayside due to resource and ambition issues. Its main problems are a palpable lack of content and that the campaign, although it offers a varied action, does not pose truly memorable objectives or missions. The story is also weak, it does not have the satirical impact of the film and it is inconsequential, to the point that all the narrative elements are there, clinging to straws, hoping that the player catches the references and does not want to know. nothing more. In spite of everything, its addictive real-time strategy formula and its war approach save it from failure, although it is only recommended for great fans of the genre or the film franchise. With a little more work it could have been remarkable.

Plataformas: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch | Por: SEGA

You can’t get any better at classic Sonics. The new additions to the works are consistent and do not tarnish four works that are the history of the video game. Don’t you like add-ons? Do not hesitate to enjoy their original versions. Interesting new challenges only clouded by the terrible decision to sell them as an extra for five more euros. It’s a magnificent celebration of the character’s 30th anniversary, but it’s missing a little more pampering and content that would have canonized Sonic Origins as the definitive compilation of Sega’s mascot.

Plataformas: PC, PlayStation, Xbox| Por: ZeniMax Online

The Elder Scrolls Online cries out for new features to renew its RPG action, and yet High Isle has conquered me with the beauty of its settings, the intrigue of its plot and some of the great battles that you face surrounded by fire and wash. I would have loved to see something different, to have some kind of additional character or invent new ways to explore Tamriel; but it cannot be denied that what he does he does very well -now also in Spanish-. Not in vain do we talk about one of the best MMORPGs on the market. -RECOMMENDED-

Plataformas: PC, PlayStation, Xbox| Por: Supermassive

It’s no longer surprising that Supermassive is able to make interactive horror movies so masterfully. They are the owners of the genre and demonstrate their tireless talent with facts. A summer horror adventure starring some kids lost in a camp that seems to hide much more than meets the eye. Ideal to be enjoyed in company and with enough forks to want to know the destiny that awaits its protagonists after our decisions made in the game.

Plataformas: PC, PS4, XOne, Switch| Por: Tribute Games

A game that lives up to the legacy of 30 years of nostalgia. Tribute Games manages to bring the shine back to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise with a beat’em up production that is visually outstanding, musically outstanding, and hilarious. Better in company, naturally, it would have lacked better replay value to round out the product and more different characters in its mechanics, but it erases its moles with the good taste displayed in each of the decisions made in its levels and its brilliant multiplayer. A shining example of what neo-retro should be. -RECOMMENDED-

