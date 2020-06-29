General News

June Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

June 29, 2020
The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model repute rankings for singers!

The rankings have been decided by means of an evaluation of singers’ media protection, shopper participation, interplay, and neighborhood consciousness indexes, utilizing massive information collected from Could 26 to June 27.

BTS held onto their spot on the prime of this month’s record, scoring a complete model repute index of 15,174,988 for June.

“Mister Trot” winner Im Younger Woong additionally maintained his place at second place with a model repute index of 13,074,912, whereas Kang Daniel rose to 3rd place within the rankings after scoring a complete index of 8,431,346 for June.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month under!

  1. BTS
  2. Im Younger Woong
  3. Kang Daniel
  4. Kim Ho Joong
  5. BLACKPINK
  6. Younger Tak
  7. TWICE
  8. IZ*ONE
  9. IU
  10. Lee Chan Gained
  11. SEVENTEEN
  12. (G)I-DLE
  13. Oh My Woman
  14. NCT
  15. Purple Velvet
  16. EXO
  17. Rain
  18. Tune Ga In
  19. EXO’s Baekhyun
  20. MAMAMOO
  21. BLOO
  22. Block B’s Zico
  23. Women’ Technology’s Taeyeon
  24. Park Ji Hoon
  25. Apink
  26. Ha Sung Woon
  27. NU’EST
  28. TXT
  29. Park Hye Gained
  30. BOL4

