June Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model repute rankings for singers!

The rankings have been decided by means of an evaluation of singers’ media protection, shopper participation, interplay, and neighborhood consciousness indexes, utilizing massive information collected from Could 26 to June 27.

BTS held onto their spot on the prime of this month’s record, scoring a complete model repute index of 15,174,988 for June.

“Mister Trot” winner Im Younger Woong additionally maintained his place at second place with a model repute index of 13,074,912, whereas Kang Daniel rose to 3rd place within the rankings after scoring a complete index of 8,431,346 for June.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month under!

BTS Im Younger Woong Kang Daniel Kim Ho Joong BLACKPINK Younger Tak TWICE IZ*ONE IU Lee Chan Gained SEVENTEEN (G)I-DLE Oh My Woman NCT Purple Velvet EXO Rain Tune Ga In EXO’s Baekhyun MAMAMOO BLOO Block B’s Zico Women’ Technology’s Taeyeon Park Ji Hoon Apink Ha Sung Woon NU’EST TXT Park Hye Gained BOL4

