June Summers Biography/Wiki, Age, Top, Occupation, Pictures & Extra

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

June Summers She is an American Actress and Model, she was once born on 19 September 1970 in Miami, Florida, United States. Summers is basically known for showing in films and web scenes and proper this second we June Summers Biography I’ll find out about regarding the actress’s Early Existence, Career, Personal Existence and plenty of others.

Who’s June Summers? Early Existence & Career

Born in Florida, Summers died in 2001 at the age of 31. AV Business He started his career in B.A. and did his first shoot with the film studio ‘Evil Angel’. After this she moreover worked with other film studios as an actress and those film studios essentially include Filmco Liberating, VCA and Taking footage Superstar Video.

Along side film studios, Summers has moreover performed in films with a large number of well known actresses from the recreational trade, in conjunction with Sky Rodgers and Brooke Belle.

June Summers Biography/Wiki

Profile
Identify June Summers
Career Actress & Model
Nationality American
Ethnicity/Descent caucasian
Years Full of life 2001 – 2015
Web Value (approx.) $400K USD

Debut & Awards
Debut In 2001 – As an Actress
Awards None

Personal Existence
Nick Identify / Degree Identify June Summer time
Jenne Summers
Born (Date of Supply) 19 September 1970
Age (as 2021) 51 Years Earlier
Birthplace Miami, Florida, United States
Gender Female
Zodiac Sign Virgo
Native land Miami, Florida, United States
Leisure pursuits/Conduct/Interests Traveling, Purchasing, Selfie Lover, Dog Lover, Internet Surfing
Favorite Garments Producers Calvin Klein, LOUIS VUITTON, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi Strauss & Co.
Favorite Gadgets Smartphone, DSLR Virtual digicam, Just right Watch, DJI Mavic Drone
Foods Habits Non-Vegetarian
faculty Now not Identified
School Now not Identified
Education Qualification / Degree Now not Identified

Family, Dating, Boyfriend, and Affairs
Mother Now not Identified
Father Now not Identified
Sister/Brother Now not Identified
Marital Status Unmarried
Affair/Boyfriend Now not Identified
Husband/Spouse Now not Identified
Daughter/Son/Children Now not Identified
Circle of relatives Now not Identified
Buddies Now not Identified

Body Measurements & Physically Appearances
Top 170 cm
1.70 m
5 feet 7 in
Weight 57 KG
125 lbs (pounds)
Eye Color Blue
Hair Color Auburn
Decide Measurement 40FF-26-36
Robe Measurement 38 (EU)
Shoe (Feet) Measurement 9
Tattoos None
Unique Choices Enticing Decide & Self belief

Social Media
Instagram Now not Identified
Facebook Now not Identified
Twitter Now not Identified
YouTube Now not Identified
Gmail ID / Email ID Now not Identified

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here