June Variety Show Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model repute rankings for selection reveals!

The rankings had been decided by way of an evaluation of the patron participation, interplay, media protection, neighborhood consciousness, and viewership indexes of 50 fashionable selection packages, utilizing huge knowledge collected from Could 5 to June 6.

MBC’s “Dwelling Alone” (“I Stay Alone”) held onto its spot on the high of the record this month with a model repute index of 9,658,138. Excessive-ranking phrases within the present’s key phrase evaluation included “Park Na Rae,” “Kian 84,” and “Park Se Ri,” whereas its highest-ranking associated phrases included “lonely,” “step down,” and “reveal.” This system’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 62.88 p.c optimistic reactions.

JTBC’s “Ask Us Something” got here in at a detailed second with a model repute index of 9,442,520 for June, marking a 11.64 p.c enhance in its rating since Could.

Lastly, SBS’s “My Ugly Duckling” rose to 3rd place within the rankings after seeing a 33.69 p.c rise in its rating since final month. The variability present scored a complete model repute index of 8,104,372 for June.

Take a look at the highest 20 for this month under!

“Dwelling Alone” “Ask Us Something” “My Ugly Duckling” “Love Name Middle” “Balsam College” (literal translation) “Spouse’s Style” “How Do You Play?” “The King of Masks Singer” “Three Meals a Day” “Immortal Songs” “The Return of Superman” “Carefree Kickers” “The place is My Dwelling” “The Supervisor” “2 Days & 1 Evening” “Coronary heart Sign” “Similar Mattress, Totally different Desires” “Most Bizarre Household” “The Nice Escape” “Scrumptious Rendezvous”

Watch the most recent episode of “Dwelling Alone” with English subtitles under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)