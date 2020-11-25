Jung Da Bin And NU’EST’s Minhyun Begin To Warm Up To Each Other In “Dwell On”

JTBC’s “Dwell On” has shared a preview of the upcoming episode!

“Dwell On” is a romance drama set within the broadcasting membership of Search engine marketing Yeon Excessive College. Jung Da Bin performs Baek Ho Rang, the college celeb and social media influencer who enters the membership with suspicious motives, whereas NU’EST’s Minhyun performs Go Eun Taek, the top of the membership who’s strict and a perfectionist.

Spoilers

The previous week’s premiere episode confirmed Go Eun Taek and Baek Ho Rang continually at odds with each other. When she joined the broadcasting membership that’s led by him, they solely fought much more, and it appeared like they might by no means get alongside.

Nonetheless, new stills present Go Eun Taek and Baek Ho Rang taking a look at one another with softer gazes than traditional. The lasers that used to shoot out of their eyes have been changed by a candy gaze, and their lips are curled up in a faint smile. On at the present time, Go Eun Taek and Baek Ho Rang will head to a file store and get to know one another higher. Studying of Go Eun Taek’s distinctive and sudden style in music, Baek Ho Rang begins to really feel otherwise about him.

In a totally totally different set of stills, Go Eun Taek, Baek Ho Rang, Do Woo Jae (Noh Jong Hyun), Ji So Hyun (Yang Hye Ji), Kang Jae Yi (Yeonwoo), and Kim Yoo Shin (VICTON’s Byungchan) have interaction in a match of dodgeball throughout bodily training class. Go Eun Taek is noticed stretching his arms, whereas Baek Ho Rang appears to be like like one thing is worrying her. Kang Jae Yi has a chilly expression on her face as she will get into protection mode, and her boyfriend Do Woo Jae and his mates get able to assault. One thing is off between the couple of two years, and it stays to be seen what’s going to occur throughout gymnasium class at the present time.

Episode 2 of “Dwell On” will reveal the problems between the characters that had been hidden away. “Dwell On” airs each Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Catch the drama’s first episode beneath!

Watch Now

