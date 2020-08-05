Jung Da Bin, NU’EST’s Minhyun, And More Gather For Script Reading Of Upcoming JTBC Drama

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Reside On” (literal title) has launched images from their first script studying!

The script studying occurred with director Kim Sang Woo, scriptwriter Bang Yoo Jung, and the primary solid that features NU’EST’s Minhyun, Jung Da Bin, Noh Jong Hyun, Yang Hye Ji, Yeonwoo, and VICTON’s Byungchan.

“Reside On” is ready to be a romance drama of two fully totally different characters, Search engine optimisation Yeon Excessive Faculty superstar Baek Ho Rang (performed by Jung Da Bin), who enters the college’s broadcasting membership with suspicious motives, and Go Eun Taek (performed by Minhyun), the pinnacle of the broadcasting membership.

Alongside them is Do Woo Jae (Noh Jong Hyun), who helps hold issues orderly on the college and is shut pals with Go Eun Taek as they each share an appreciation for placing logic and rationality above all else. Yang Hye Ji will tackle the position of Ji So Hyun, the deputy head of the broadcasting membership and a hardworking pupil with spectacular grades. Kang Jae Yi (performed by Yeonwoo) is Do Woo Jae’s girlfriend who showers him with love, whereas Byungchan will play Kim Yoo Shin, a Beagle-like, ingenuous man.

The actors are stated to have proven nice chemistry on the script studying, falling deeper into their characters as they turned the pages. The short-paced conversations and energetic ambiance have been sufficient to move everybody again to highschool.

Minhyun put aside his signature sweetness to turn out to be the chilly perfectionist that Go Eun Taek is, whereas Jung Da Bin remodeled into Baek Ho Rang, a social media influencer who believes she’s higher than everybody. Noh Jong Hyun, Yang Hye Ji, Yeonwoo, and Byungchan additionally added extra enjoyable to the script by bringing their characters to life.

“Reside On” is ready to premiere in November.

