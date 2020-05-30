Jung Eun Chae And Lee Jung Jin Bring Their Ambition Out In Secret Meeting In “The King: Eternal Monarch”

SBS’s “The King: Eternal Monarch” has shared new stills of the upcoming episode.

Spoiler

In the earlier episode, Goo Search engine optimisation Ryung (Jung Eun Chae) was shocked to see an individual who appeared precisely the identical as Lee Rim (Lee Jung Jin). Lee Rim had returned to the Korean Empire 25 years after the evening of treason however failed to overcome the monarchy as a consequence of Lee Gon (Lee Min Ho). To get revenge, Lee Rim kidnapped Jung Tae Eul (Kim Go Eun) and continued his brutal play for energy.

In the brand new stills, Goo Search engine optimisation Ryung and Lee Rim are noticed in the midst of a secret assembly. The air is frosty with rigidity, and neither character is prepared to again down. Goo Search engine optimisation Ryung glares at Lee Rim with power-hungry eyes, the place as Lee Rim gazes at her with a relaxed expression. Viewers are keen to seek out out what these two formidable characters are hiding up their sleeves.

This scene was filmed in early Could at a set positioned in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province. Though Jung Eun Chae and Lee Jung Jin are taking part in villainous roles within the drama, they appeared on the set with shy smiles and playful facial expressions. Nonetheless, when the taking pictures started, they modified 180 levels and utterly remodeled into their drama characters.

Manufacturing firm Hwa&Dam Footage said, “Jung Eun Chae and Lee Jung Jin proved themselves to be actors with a large spectrum by way of ‘The King: Eternal Monarch.’ In this week’s broadcast, their charisma is anticipated to fire up the small display. Please watch the evil synergy between the 2 villains.”

The subsequent episode of “The King: Eternal Monarch” will air on Could 30 at 10 p.m. KST.

SBS additionally introduced that the collection finale will air on June 12.

