Jung Gun Joo, Kim Won Hae, Chae Jung An, And More Join Jung So Min And Kim Ji Suk In Upcoming Drama

More solid members have been revealed for Jung So Min and Kim Ji Suk’s upcoming drama!

Again in October, it was introduced that Jung So Min and Kim Ji Suk could be starring in JTBC’s “Month-to-month Home” (literal translation), a romance drama a couple of man who thinks homes are for “shopping for” and a girl who thinks homes are for “dwelling.”

Jung So Min has been solid as Na Younger Won, the editor of a life-style journal concerning the month-to-month rental life-style. Kim Ji Suk has been solid as Yoo Ja Sung, the CEO of the journal, who believes that homes are simply belongings to make him wealthy. Additionally solid within the drama are Jung Gun Joo, Kim Won Hae, Chae Jung An, Ahn Chang Hwan, Yoon Ji On, Lee Hwa Kyum, and Ahn Hyun Ho.

Jung Gun Joo has been solid within the position of Shin Kyum, a photographer who works for the journal. He lives by the motto “you solely reside as soon as,” and thinks of “residence” as wherever he occurs to be for the time being. He had no worries till he met Na Younger Won and enters into a love triangle with Yoo Ja Sung.

Kim Won Hae has been solid within the position of Choi Go, the editor-in-chief of the journal. He lives along with his spouse and two high-school-aged sons in an 30-year-old condo that he goals of renovating. Chae Jung An has been solid within the position of Yeo Ui Joo, an editor with 13 years of expertise, who lives in single luxurious in an condo that prices 1.3 million gained per thirty days (about $1,200). She firmly believes that each one mounted belongings, akin to actual property, depreciate with time.

Ahn Chang Hwan has been solid within the position of Nam Sang Quickly, an editor like Yeo Ui Joo, who is on the ready listing for his dream home. Lee Hwa Kyum, Yoon Ji On, and Ahn Hyun Ho play Yook Mi Ra and Gye Joo Hee, editorial assistants, and Jang Chan, assistant photographer. Yook Mi Ra is an admirer of Na Younger Won, Gye Joo Hee is a textbook instance of the “forgettable assistant,” and Jang Chan goals of changing into profitable as a YouTuber.

“Month-to-month Home” is slated to premiere someday within the first half of 2021.

