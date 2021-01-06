Jung Gun Joo Transforms Into Baseball Player For “True Magnificence” Cameo

“True Magnificence” shared a glimpse of Jung Gun Joo’s cameo!

Based mostly on successful webtoon, “True Magnificence” is a romantic comedy about Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Younger), who zealously makes use of make-up to cover her naked face and fight her insecurities about her appears to be like. After she meets Lee Su Ho (ASTRO‘s Cha Eun Woo), a preferred scholar who has his personal emotional wounds, they share one another’s secrets and techniques and study to heal by love. Hwang In Yeob performs Han Search engine optimization Jun, an untamable insurgent with a surprisingly heat coronary heart.

Jung Gun Joo is making a particular look as a baseball participant named Ryu Hyung Jin. Within the new stills, he’s standing on the mound with a concentrated and decided expression on his face. He appears passionate and pushed to win, and he pulls off the right pitching type.

Moreover, Ryu Hyung Jin approaches Lim Ju Gyeong and holds out his cellphone as if he’s making an attempt to get her telephone quantity. He can’t take his eyes off of her, and he smiles extensively at her as he walks away along with his teammates. Lim Ju Gyeong’s eyes develop vast in response, and viewers are curious to search out out if one thing extra will blossom between the 2.

Jung Gun Joo willingly agreed to look in “True Magnificence” in assist of the drama’s PD (producing director) Kim Sang Hyub, who directed “Extraordinary You.” The actor practiced his pitching method and consistently mentioned his appearing with Kim Sang Hyub. Due to his steady efforts and heat power, they have been in a position to create a heart-fluttering second. Viewers can stay up for his entrance as one other rival for Lim Ju Gyeong’s coronary heart.

The director thanked Jung Gun Joo, saying, “I wish to thank the staff of ‘Extraordinary You’ in addition to Jung Gun Joo for willingly accepting to look within the drama regardless of their busy schedules. Regardless of his quick look, Jung Gun Joo was faithfully in a position to painting Ryu Hyung Jin in a lovely approach by his thorough character evaluation. We have been in a position to create enjoyable and thrilling scenes due to his loyalty and passionate efficiency. Please stay up for the subsequent episode of ‘True Magnificence.’”

“True Magnificence” airs each Wednesday and Thursday at 10:30 p.m. KST

