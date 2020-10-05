Jung Hae In And More Confirmed To Join BLACKPINK’s Jisoo And Kim Hye Yoon In New Drama By “SKY Fortress” Creators

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Snowdrop” (working title) has confirmed its starring solid!

On October 5, JTBC formally introduced that BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Kim Hye Yoon, who had been each confirmed to be starring within the drama in August, will probably be joined by Jung Hae In, Jang Seung Jo, Yoon Se Ah, and Jung Yoo Jin within the upcoming sequence.

The producers of the drama remarked, “As we’ve got gathered a staff of actors who’ve each top-class appearing expertise and visuals, we’ll greet our viewers with an particularly high-quality drama.”

“Snowdrop,” which will probably be helmed by the director and author of JTBC’s smash hit “SKY Fortress,” will probably be set in Seoul in 1987. The drama will inform the love story of Im Soo Ho, a scholar at a prestigious college who immediately rushes right into a feminine dorm in the future coated in blood (performed by Jung Hae In), and Eun Younger Cho, the cheerful and lovable scholar who hides him and takes care of his wounds even whereas going through hazard beneath shut surveillance (performed by Jisoo).

Im Soo Ho, who grew up in Germany, has a delicate appeal however provides off an air of hiding a secret. After falling in love with him at first sight at a social gathering, the energetic Eun Younger Cho occurs to run into him once more at her dorm, the place she winds up tending to his wounds in hiding.

Yoon Se Ah will play the function of Pi Seung Hee, the notoriously strict and terrifying housemother of Jisoo’s dorm, whereas Kim Hye Yoon will play Kye Boon Okay, a cellphone operator on the dorm who needed to forgo a school schooling resulting from her household’s monetary circumstances.

Jang Seung Jo will probably be taking part in the function of Lee Kang Moo, the relentless head of the Nationwide Intelligence Service (NIS)’s Crew 1, who all the time insists on doing every thing by the ebook. In the meantime, Jung Yoo Jin will play Jang Han Na, an impulsive and hot-tempered NIS agent who’s obsessed with her job.

“Snowdrop” is at present scheduled to start airing someday in 2021.

Are you excited for this new drama?

