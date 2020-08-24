Jung Hae In In Talks To Join Kim Hye Yoon And BLACKPINK’s Jisoo In New Drama By “SKY Fort” Creators

We could also be seeing Jung Hae In in a brand new drama!

On August 24, it was reported that the actor has been solid because the male lead within the drama “Snowdrop” (working title). In response, his company FNC Leisure said, “This is only one of quite a lot of initiatives that was supplied to him, and he’s at the moment reviewing it.”

Though few particulars have been launched in regards to the upcoming drama so far, “Snowdrop” can be helmed by director Jo Hyun Tak and screenwriter Yoo Hyun Mi, who beforehand labored collectively on “SKY Fort.”

Earlier this month, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo was confirmed to play a number one function, and it was confirmed at present that Kim Hye Yoon will be part of as one other lead actress.

Keep tuned for extra updates!

In the meantime, watch Jung Hae In in “A Piece of Your Thoughts“:

