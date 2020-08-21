Jung Hae In Looks Back On When He Was 20, Talks About How He’s Changed Since His Debut 7 Years Ago

Jung Hae In graced the quilt of Cosmopolitan Korea’s 20th anniversary problem.

Going together with the theme of 20 years, Jung Hae In appeared again at when he was 20, and stated, “I remorse not making an attempt out extra issues. They are saying you study lots while you journey alone, however I wasn’t in a position to take action as a result of I used to be too scared. [Traveling solo] is unquestionably one thing that’s nonetheless on my bucket listing.”

The actor celebrated his seventh debut anniversary on July 26, and commented, “My followers congratulated me, and due to them, it turned a very big day. My efforts to turn out to be a great individual haven’t modified since once I first debuted. On the opposite hand, the best way I take into consideration my work and the best way I act has turn out to be extra considerate.”

When requested to outline essentially the most admirable high quality in somebody, Jung Hae In responded, “Somebody who can worth and love themselves is the perfect. I’m additionally making an attempt to turn out to be that type of individual. When you worth your self, then you’ll be able to worth and love others. Working to be affected person and belief your self is the key to confidence.”

Jung Hae In’s full pictorial and interview may be seen within the September problem of Cosmopolitan.

Supply (1)