Jung Hae In Renews Contract With FNC Entertainment

Jung Hae In will continue to work with FNC Entertainment!

Following his contract renewal in 2018, Jung Hae In has once again renewed his contract with FNC Entertainment. Despite there being a considerable period left in his current contract, Jung Hae In decided to renew due to his longstanding relationship with the agency.

A source from FNC Entertainment shared, “We’re very happy to continue our relationship with Jung Hae In again after starting his acting career together. Since we’ve built trust over a long period of time with respect for one another, we won’t hold back on fully supporting him so he can continue his wide range of promotions in the future. We plan on supporting him physically and emotionally in all directions so he can concentrate on his acting activities.”

Jung Hae In is notably the first actor to train and make his debut under FNC Entertainment. The actor has steadily gained recognition for his talent, especially after starring in JTBC’s “Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food” in 2018. Since then, he has starred in numerous dramas, films, and commercials.

Watch Jung Hae In in “A Piece of Your Mind” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)