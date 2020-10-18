Jung Hae In Shows Off His Artistic Talent + Celebrity Friends Respond

Jung Hae In has confirmed as soon as once more that he’s a person of many abilities!

On October 15, the actor took to Instagram to share a photograph of an art work he had personally painted.

In addition to posting a photograph of himself posing along with his personal portray, Jung Hae In additionally revealed the title of the art work: “One Autumn Day, Han River and Sundown.”

Quickly afterwards, a lot of Jung Hae In’s superstar buddies rushed to precise their amazement at his inventive expertise.

U-KISS’s Jun responded with an approving string of thumbs-up emojis, whereas Jung Hae In’s buddies and former “Whereas You Have been Sleeping” co-stars Shin Jae Ha and Go Sung Hee each confirmed love for his artwork with thumbs-up emojis and impressed feedback.

Shin Jae Ha wrote, “Hyung, you even paint, wowww…” whereas Go Sung Hee equally commented, “Wow.”

Jung Hae In’s “A Piece of Your Thoughts” co-star Kwon Do Kyun expressed his awe with a stunned emoji and the remark, “Ohh,” and his “The Three Musketeers” co-star Yang Dong Geun additionally responded to the submit by tagging a good friend.

Jung Hae In is at the moment gearing as much as star alongside BLACKPINK‘s Jisoo within the upcoming JTBC drama “Snowdrop” (working title), which shall be created by the director and author of the smash hit “SKY Citadel.”

