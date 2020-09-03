Jung Hae In, Son Seok Gu, Kim Sung Kyun, And More Cast In New Netflix Series

Netflix’s new unique sequence “D.P.” has confirmed its lead forged!

“D.P.” (“Deserter Pursuit”) is about a non-public named Ahn Jun Ho who’s fulfilling his necessary army service like different younger males his age when he’s all of the sudden conscripted right into a particular squad despatched out to chase down deserters from the army. It’s based mostly on the favored webtoon by Kim Bo Tong.

Jung Hae In has been forged as Ahn Jun Ho, a quiet and calm personal who will not be good at adapting to new conditions. He turns into a part of the D.P. squad when his remark expertise and endurance catch the attention of the officer in cost.

Goo Kyo Hwan, who not too long ago appeared within the hit movie “Peninsula,” has been forged as Han Ho Yeol, the workforce chief of the D.P. squad. Though he looks like a playboy with no ambition or drive, he’s a reliable soldier who helps Ahn Jun Ho modify to life within the squad, despite the fact that he will get irritated with the brand new soldier at occasions.

Kim Sung Kyun has been forged as Sergeant Park Bum Goo, the officer answerable for the D.P. squad. He suffers from excessive stress and power fatigue and infrequently swears at and scolds Ahn Jun Ho and Han Ho Yeol, however he takes care of the squad by way of his veteran perception.

Son Suk Goo has been forged as Im Ji Seob, an govt within the army police who graduated from the Korea Navy Academy. He solely cares about good outcomes and considers the D.P. squad to be a nuisance.

“D.P.” will probably be directed by Han Jun Hee, whose debut feature-length movie, “Coin Locker Woman” (also referred to as “Chinatown”), was chosen to display screen within the Worldwide Critics’ Week part of the 68th Cannes Movie Competition. It will probably be written by Han Joon Hee and the unique webtoon author, Kim Bo Tong.

