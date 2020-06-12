Jung Hyung Don And Jang Sung Kyu Confirmed As MCs For New Idol Quiz Show

Jung Hyung Don and Jang Sung Kyu might be teaming up for a brand new idol quiz present!

On June 12, it was introduced that KBS 2TV could be launching a brand new selection present known as “Idols Above Quizzes” (literal title). They acknowledged, “Jung Hyung Don and Jang Sung Kyu have been confirmed to be the MCs of the present. It is going to be a enjoyable and boisterous quiz that may be loved by viewers of all ages, so please anticipate it.”

“Idols Above Quizzes” will invite Ok-pop idols from completely different nationalities to participate in a novel quiz. Jung Hyung Don is a veteran of idol selection exhibits, having been the MC of JTBC’s “Idol Room” and MBC every1’s “Weekly Idol,” and Jang Sung Kyu has been rising lately, identified for his honesty and selection chops. The 2 are shut in actual life, with Jung Hyung Don even giving Jang Sung Kyu his “Line-crossing Jang Sung Kyu” nickname, so anticipation is rising for his or her chemistry on the present.

Jang Sung Kyu shared his pleasure on his private Instagram account as he wrote, “By no means as soon as have I forgotten you [Jung Hyung Don] since ‘My Little Tv.’ You’re the one who created my nickname. I’m so completely satisfied to be reuniting with you,” and “Our idols, let’s have enjoyable. I received’t cross the road an excessive amount of.”

“Idols Above Quizzes” is about to premiere on July 13 at 8:30 p.m. KST.

Which idols would you like to see on the present?

Supply (1)