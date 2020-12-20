Jung Hyung Don To Return To Activities After Taking Time Off Due To Health

Jung Hyung Don will probably be returning to energetic promotions after taking time without work as a result of his psychological well being.

Again in November, FNC Leisure introduced that the comic can be taking a break from TV appearances as a result of worsening signs of hysteria.

On December 19, FNC acknowledged, “After taking a break as a result of nervousness, Jung Hyung Don has acquired regular therapy on the hospital and spent a whole lot of time together with his household as a part of his restoration. He additionally took a whole lot of energy from everybody’s assist and has improved to the purpose the place he can begin his TV appearances once more.”

FNC added that Jung Hyung Don had participated in the newest “Carefree Vacationers” recording, which marked the top of the present’s season, and stated, “This can be a program that he has been with for the reason that begin, and because the solid and crew have been so accommodating about ready for his return, he determined to make that his start line for his return.”

FNC continued, “He felt apologetic about inflicting viewers concern as a result of his sudden departure from the present, so he mirrored a very long time about whether or not he ought to return. Nevertheless, he has a robust affection for the present and a dedication to return to his TV actions, so he made the massive determination that the easiest way to repay the love of viewers is to get regular therapy and present his wholesome, brilliant smile on TV.”

FNC concluded, “The company will do our greatest to assist Jung Hyung Don in order that he can promote in the very best of well being. He will even his greatest to maintain his guarantees with the manufacturing employees, his fellow solid members, and the viewers.”

