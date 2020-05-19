Jung Il Woo And Kang Ji Young Face Difficulties Amid Rainy Weather In Upcoming Drama “Candy Munchies”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Candy Munchies” has launched new stills!

“Candy Munchies” is a romantic comedy a few love triangle wherein a person and lady struggle over the identical man. Jung Il Woo will likely be starring as movie star chef Park Jin Sung, whereas former KARA member Kang Ji Young will likely be starring as selection present producing director (PD) Kim Ah Jin. “The World of the Married” star Lee Hak Joo will play the function of the profitable designer Kang Tae Wan.

Kim Ah Jin, who has labored as an assistant at CK Channel for 4 years, would go to Park Jin Sung’s bistro each time she is having a tough and tiring day. Park Jin Sung would pay attention silently as Kim Ah Jin talked and shock her with a dessert to match her temper and urge for food. It appeared as if Park Jin Sung by no means skilled any difficulties or let his struggles present, till he finds out his dangerous information within the teaser for the primary episode.

In addition to working on the bistro, Park Jin Sung additionally volunteers alongside his father at an orphanage. Though he might get drained, Park Jin Sung finds happiness when he’s cooking. Then, he receives the information: he should shut his restaurant. To Park Jin Sung, the information comes out of nowhere.

In the meantime, Kim Ah Jin doesn’t appear to be in an excellent place both, as she struggles together with her profession as a contract producer and receives snarky feedback like, “You’re submitting a undertaking proposal too?” from coworkers.

In the newly launched stills, Park Jin Sung and Kim Ah Jin each look anxious, as they drink alcohol and wallow of their sorrow. Kim Ah Jin even lets the rain soak her can of beer.

Then, a possibility seems for the 2: a cooking selection present.

Kim Ah Jin, who has obtained a one-of-a-kind alternative from CK Channel’s selection director Cha Joo Hee (Kim Soo Jin), should discover the proper chef for the present, and shortly, Park Jin Sung is auditioning for the cooking present, claiming that the present is the one method that he can survive.

How will the lives of Kim Ah Jin and Park Jin Sung, now producer and selection present contestant, play out?

The manufacturing workforce commented, “From life’s sweetest moments to its saltiest, the tales of Park Jin Sung, Kim Ah Jin, and Kang Tae Wan will unfold one after the opposite in a feast of colourful flavors. Please keep tuned.”

“Candy Munchies” will premiere on Could 25 at 9:30 p.m. KST and will likely be accessible with English subtitles on Viki. Try the newest poster of the drama right here!

Supply (1)