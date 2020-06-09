Jung Il Woo And Kang Ji Young Share A Restless Night Together In “Candy Munchies”

JTBC’s Monday-Tuesday drama “Candy Munchies” has launched new stills forward of its subsequent episode.

“Candy Munchies” is in regards to the surprising love triangle between Park Jin Sung (Jung Il Woo), a star chef, Kim Ah Jin (Kang Ji Young), a tv producer, and Kang Tae Wan (Lee Hak Joo), a dressmaker.

Spoilers

In the final episode, Park Jin Sung and Kim Ah Jin took a visit to the seashore with the manufacturing crew of their cooking program. Jin Sung and Ah Jin shared their sincere ideas with one another and grew nearer, watching the dawn whereas wrapped in the identical blanket. Nevertheless, each stay unaware of their true emotions, particularly as Ah Jin nonetheless believes Jin Sung to be homosexual.

In the brand new stills, Jin Sung and Ah Jin seem like spending the evening in a single room collectively. Jin Sung is sleeping on the ground and Ah Jin is sleeping on the mattress, however sneak peeks at one another when they’re presupposed to be falling asleep.

The manufacturing workers said, “In the June 9 episode, Cupid’s arrows will go awry and the tangled love triangle stuffed with affection and jealousy will start in earnest.”

This episode of “Candy Munchies” will air on June 9 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

