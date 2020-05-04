Jung Il Woo Cheers On Sandara Park At Her Musical + She Thanks Him For 12 Years Of Friendship

Jung Il Woo and Sandara Park confirmed off their friendship!

On Might 3, Sandara Park shared a photograph of her and Jung Il Woo.

She wrote, “Il Woo is right here! He’s so busy today due to filming for his drama, however Il Woo is the most effective for coming to see my efficiency even after filming all night time. Thanks a lot! I’m positive you had been drained, however you kindly stated that you simply felt healed as a result of the musical was a lot enjoyable. He stated that he found a brand new aspect of me. We’ve been associates for 12 years now. I ponder if all of my associates are saying this as a result of the ‘One other Oh Hae Younger’ character is so totally different from my look in actual life haha. Thanks a lot and I’ll stay up for the drama ‘Late Evening Man and Lady.’ Good luck!”

Jung Il Woo will painting a star chef in “Late Evening Snack Man and Lady” (literal translation), which is scheduled to premiere on Might 25 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Sandara Park is presently showing within the musical adaptation of the favored drama “One other Oh Hae Younger.” Lots of her celeb associates have proven help for the singer together with Yubin, Han Seung Yeon, Minzy, and WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon and Lee Seung Hoon.

