Jung Il Woo Consoles A Tearful Kang Ji Young In “Candy Munchies”

JTBC’s drama “Candy Munchies” has launched new stills forward of the upcoming episode!

“Candy Munchies” is a romantic comedy that follows the story of the unconventional love triangle between the bistro chef Park Jin Sung (Jung Il Woo), the manufacturing director Kim Ah Jin (Kang Ji Young), and the genius designer Kang Tae Wan (Lee Hak Joo).

Spoilers

Though Kim Ah Jin lastly started filming the pilot episode of her new cooking present, the issues weren’t but over as Park Jin Sung grew to become nervous in entrance of the digital camera. Ah Jin did her finest to consolation the chef by reminding him of what he mentioned to her on the bistro, saying that she wished to make a cooking present that might carry consolation to viewers who had been going by way of onerous occasions. Park Jin Sung was then in a position to overcome his nervousness and create a comforting dish utilizing meals that had been a part of one viewer’s painful reminiscences. With the filming going nicely, it regarded like Kim Ah Jin’s life was lastly turning round.

The brand new stills, nevertheless, inform a unique story. Kim Ah Jin seems at Park Jin Sung’s bistro with tears in her eyes, and the chef pulls her right into a hug to consolation her. In the teaser on the finish of the newest episode, Kim Ah Jin hears hurtful phrases from her boss Cha Joo Hee (Kim Soo Jin), who tells her that she would by no means be capable of direct a range present since she has no expertise. The phrases come as a blow to Kim Ah Jin, who labored lengthy hours to organize for the present. Park Jin Sung embraces her in sympathy since he understands how onerous she has labored.

What would be the destiny of Kim Ah Jin’s present? Discover out on the subsequent episode of “Candy Munchies,” which airs on June 1 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Compensate for the most recent episode beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)