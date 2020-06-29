Jung Il Woo In Talks To Lead New Historical Drama

We could also be seeing Jung Il Woo in a brand new drama quickly!

On June 29, it was reported that Jung Il Woo is about to affix the upcoming historic drama “Bossam – Stealing Destiny” (literal title).” A supply from his company responded by stating, “It’s true that Jung Il Woo has obtained the script for this drama and he’s at present wanting over the supply.”

“Bossam – Stealing Destiny” will inform the story of a one that unintentionally kidnaps a princess. Jung Il Woo is claimed to have been provided the main position of Ba Woo, who engages within the observe of connecting widows, who had no hopes of getting remarried, with new husbands. He was framed for conspiracy by somebody at a younger age and although he was in a position to escape along with his life, he has needed to cover his id and dwell in poverty since.

The drama will likely be set in the course of the reign of King Gwanghae, and revolve round Ba Woo and princess Soo Kyung. It will likely be a narrative of life and love that touches upon the oppression skilled by girls and the impoverished. Screenwriters Kim Ji Soo and Park Cheol will likely be writing the script, and PD (producing director) Kwon Seok Jang, who has labored on “Golden Time” and “Miss Korea,” will lead the manufacturing, with the drama set to air within the first half of 2021.

Jung Il Woo at present stars in JTBC’s “Candy Munchies,” which will likely be airing its closing episode on June 30. Meet up with the collection beneath and keep tuned for extra updates!

