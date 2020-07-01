Jung Il Woo, Kang Ji Younger, And Lee Hak Joo Share Their Final Thoughts Ahead Of “Candy Munchies” Finale

JTBC’s Monday-Tuesday drama “Candy Munchies” is coming to an finish, and its main roles have shared their ultimate remarks!

“Candy Munchies” shall be airing its ultimate episode on June 30, and Jung Il Woo, Kang Ji Younger, and Lee Hak Joo talked in regards to the drama coming to an finish.

Jung Il Woo has been enjoying the function of Park Jin Sung, a proficient chef. Not solely did he heat the hearts of viewers with candy romance, however he additionally displayed a myriad of feelings of somebody feeling responsible over what occurred because of his lies. Jung Il Woo said, “I wished this to be a drama that could possibly be a heat consolation to viewers after a busy day. Most of all, I used to be joyful to be with Jin Sung, who skilled rising pains and matured because of it. I hope ‘Candy Munchies’ shall be a drama that stays with viewers for a very long time.”

“Candy Munchies” was Kang Ji Younger’s first Korean drama and she or he took on the function of PD (producing director) Kim Ah Jin. She mentioned, “This drama was much more particular as a result of it was the primary time shortly I used to be energetic in Korea.” She seemed again on her function as she mentioned, “Ah Jin is the kind of one who, if she falls over whereas operating, will get again up and hold going. I used to be so joyful to dwell as Ah Jin, who held on, made alternatives for herself, and had nice braveness. All the love and help I’ve acquired whereas filming has given me a lot energy. Six months of filming and we’ve reached the ultimate episode. I hope everybody enjoys it and I hope to greet you once more even higher than earlier than.”

Lee Hak Joo performed the function of genius designer Kang Tae Wan, and he mentioned, “I’m unhappy that ‘Candy Munchies’ is coming to an finish as a result of I poured all of my focus within the drama and loved filming it.” He added, “Everybody who labored with me labored so exhausting, and I’m so grateful to them. I additionally want to sincerely thank our viewers for staying with us until the tip. I hope ‘Candy Munchies’ will keep within the hearts of viewers for a very long time.” He concluded with, “I hope to greet you once more with one other nice mission. Please proceed to share your love with me.”

Ahead of the ultimate episode, “Candy Munchies” has additionally shared new stills of Park Jin Sung and Kim Ah Jin sitting throughout from one another. His head is hanging low and Ah Jin is shedding tears. The manufacturing employees said, “Park Jin Sung’s lies will proceed to guide the story in sudden methods until the tip.” They added, “We want to thank all of the viewers who’ve stayed with Park Jin Sung, Kim Ah Jin, and Kang Tae Wan for the previous six weeks. We hope folks will proceed to tune in for the ultimate episode.”

The finale of “Candy Munchies” will air on June 30 at 9:30 p.m. KST. Meet up with the collection earlier than the ultimate episode under!

