Jung Il Woo, Kang Ji Younger, Lee Hak Joo, And More Find Romance In “Candy Munchies” Poster

JTBC’s upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama “Candy Munchies” is gearing up for its premiere!

“Candy Munchies” is a romantic comedy a few love triangle through which a person and girl struggle over the identical man. Jung Il Woo might be starring as celeb chef Park Jin Sung, whereas former KARA member Kang Ji Younger might be starring as selection present producing director (PD) Kim Ah Jin. “The World of the Married” star Lee Hak Joo will play the position of the profitable designer Kang Tae Wan.

The brand new poster for the drama options the main characters of the surprising romance story gathered collectively in a single spot. Kim Ah Jin, Kang Tae Wan, Lee Sang Younger (Kim Seung Soo), Cha Joo Hee (Kim Soo Jin), Nam Gyu Jang (Yang Dae Hyuk), Yoo Sung Eun (Gong Min Jung), No Jae Soo (Park Sung Joon), Park Jin Woo (Choi Jae Hyun) have all gathered on the bistro run by Park Jin Sung. In the poster, the characters take pleasure in a scrumptious late night time snack collectively amidst a shiny and refreshing ambiance, previewing the distinctive chemistry and relationships between the characters.

Moreover, newly launched stills reveal Park Jin Sung, Kim Ah Jin, and Kang Tae Wan trying troubled. Kim Ah Jin has labored as a short lived assistant director for 4 years, however she lastly comes throughout the chance to debut as a director for the variability program she deliberate referred to as “Candy Munchies.” Park Jin Sung, along with his good-looking seems, silver tongue, and gifted cooking abilities, is the right match to be the host of the brand new program. To not point out, Kang Tae Wan, the solo MC and genius designer of CK Channel’s widespread present “Altering You,” has additionally miraculously agreed to deal with the chef’s wardrobe, bringing Kim Ah Jin one step nearer to creating her dream right into a actuality.

In the stills, Park Jin Sung stands on the completed set of “Candy Munchies,” surrounded by the busy employees, cameras, and shining lights. With the right set, Kim Ah Jin expects filming to be a breeze, however surprising bother has occurred. Though Park Jin Sung loves cooking and is assured in his cooking abilities, he seems very anxious in entrance of the cameras, making Kim Ah Jin and Kang Tae Wan nervous as they monitor him on set. Viewers are curious to seek out out if the three will be capable to safely wrap up the primary filming for “Candy Munchies.”

The manufacturing crew shared that they tried to make the cooking and broadcast elements of the drama as reasonable as attainable. Additionally they requested viewers to expect to find out how the three characters got here collectively to movie the variability present “Candy Munchies.”

“Candy Munchies” premieres on Might 25 at 9:30 p.m. KST and might be out there with English subtitles on Viki. Take a look at the most recent teaser for the drama right here!

