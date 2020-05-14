Jung Il Woo, Lee Hak Joo, And Kang Ji Young Lean On Each Other For Support In “Candy Munchies”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Candy Munchies” has launched a brand new poster that includes the primary characters!

“Candy Munchies” is a romantic comedy a couple of love triangle through which a person and girl combat over the identical man. Jung Il Woo can be starring as superstar chef Park Jin Sung, whereas former KARA member Kang Ji Young can be starring as selection present producing director (PD) Kim Ah Jin. “The World of the Married” star Lee Hak Joo will play the function of the profitable designer Kang Tae Wan.

In the brand new poster for “Candy Munchies” Park Jin Sung, Kim Ah Jin and Kang Tae Wan smile fortunately in entrance of a vibrant orange background. Nonetheless, their lives aren’t simply crammed with happiness because the poster appears to point. Park Jin Sung struggles with a private subject, Kim Ah Jin all the time faces uncertainty on account of her momentary place, and Kang Tae Wan, who everyone seems to be jealous of, has to shoulder a ache nobody is aware of about. Nonetheless, the three folks tackle life optimistically with out giving up. In the poster, they lean on one another comfortably, forgetting their issues and discovering solace in each other. Slowly, the three start to develop emotions for each other alongside the way in which.

Nonetheless, the primary characters’ romance story will head in direction of an surprising route on account of a secret Park Jin Sung is hiding. After becoming a member of an audition for the TV program “Candy Munchies” following Kim Ah Jin’s suggestion, Park Jin Sung must decide of a lifetime whereas hiding his secret. Viewers are curious to find what course the characters’ love triangle will head in direction of within the upcoming romance drama.

Through the picture shoot for the poster, Jung Il Woo, Kang Ji Young, and Lee Hak Joo posed naturally of their informal outfits whereas showcasing phenomenal chemistry on set. The manufacturing crew shared, “In the poster, we portrayed the refreshing and heat power that the three uniquely charming folks will produce after assembly.” In addition they requested viewers to anticipate finding out what Park Jing Sung’s secret might be and what course the love triangle will head in direction of.

“Candy Munchies” premieres Might 25 at 9:30 p.m. KST and can be obtainable with English subtitles on Viki. Check out a latest teaser for the drama right here!

Supply (1)