Jung Il Woo Shows Support For Former Co-Star Kim Bum With Gift

Jung Il Woo despatched Kim Bum a espresso truck filled with scrumptious drinks and snacks!

Just lately, Kim Bum posted pictures on Instagram of himself by the truck. In his caption, he expressed how grateful he was and described Jung Il Woo as a “hyung” (older brother or male pal) and longtime pal.

Beforehand, Lee Min Ho despatched Kim Bum a espresso truck to the “Story of the 9-Tailed” set, and that is the primary espresso truck Kim Bum obtained for his new JTBC drama “Regulation Faculty” (literal title).

A banner by Jung Il Woo on the truck learn, “Bum is coming. Bum is coming. High pupil Joon Hwi (Kim Bum’s character identify) of ‘Regulation Faculty’ is coming,” which is a reference to Lee Nal Chi’s “Tiger is Coming.”

Jung Il Woo and Kim Bum starred collectively within the drama “Unstoppable Excessive Kick” in 2006. Kim Bum at present acts alongside Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah within the tvN drama “Story of the 9-Tailed.”

Ki Bum’s subsequent drama “Authorized Faculty” is in regards to the college students and professors of South Korea’s high legislation faculty who get caught up in an uncommon case. He has been solid as Han Joon Hwi, a first-year legislation pupil who’s on the high of his class, and he will likely be working alongside Kim Myung Min, Ryu Hye Younger, and Lee Jung Eun.

