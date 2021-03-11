Jung Il Woo Transforms Into A Mysterious Rogue In Teaser Poster For Upcoming Historical Drama

MBN’s upcoming drama “Bossam – Stealing Destiny” launched a brand new teaser poster of Jung Il Woo!

Set within the Joseon dynasty, “Bossam – Stealing Destiny” is a brand new historic drama starring Jung Il Woo as Ba Woo, a rogue with a mysterious id who by chance kidnaps a princess. Women’ Technology’s Yuri will star as Soo Kyung, the princess in query, who’s the widowed daughter of King Gwanghae.

Jung Il Woo’s new character Ba Woo is a mysterious man who has to cover his id and reside in poverty after being framed for conspiracy at a younger age. He offers with all types of unlawful issues like playing, stealing, and combating, and one of his fundamental duties is connecting widows, who had no hopes of getting remarried, with new husbands.

The teaser poster exhibits Ba Woo being concerned in an act of “bossam,” which is the follow of “secretly wrapping up a widow and stealing her away in the course of the night time to be remarried to a single man.” His agency but intense eyes maximize his wild, tough charms, and he appears able to dash off with the determine over his shoulder.

Jung Il Woo made a serious performing transformation to precise the tough life and character of Ba Woo. First, he modified his look. He grew out his facial hair and tied up his unkempt hair to focus on his character’s unruly nature. He additionally labored laborious to vary his tone and do the motion scenes. In response to the manufacturing group, Jung Il Woo looks as if a distinct individual on the drama set.

The manufacturing group shared, “This teaser poster implies the destiny of Ba Woo via the Joseon customized of ‘bossam,’ which is what the drama revolves round. Please look ahead to seeing what sort of story Ba Woo, who used to think about connecting two individuals who had been blocked by real-life constraints as a mere job, will make with Soo Kyung, the girl he kidnapped to make use of for ‘bossam.’”

“Bossam – Stealing Destiny” will premiere in Could. Try the primary teaser right here!

